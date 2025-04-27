Future Electronics Congratulates Mark Romatowski on 30 Years of Pioneering Global Growth

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is honored to celebrate the distinguished 30-year career of Mark Romatowski, whose vision and tenacity helped establish the company’s presence across Eastern Europe while mentoring generations of sales professionals.

Mark began his Future Electronics journey as an Account Executive in Export Sales, quickly rising to Group Sales Manager through his exceptional performance. His pioneering spirit led the company’s expansion, opening vital new markets that continue to thrive today. For three decades, Mark has consistently ranked among the company’s top export sales managers while representing Future Electronics at major international trade shows.

“No risk, no reward,” says Mark, encapsulating the philosophy that guided both his professional achievements and personal adventures – from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in 2013 to becoming a certified Open Water Diver. His journey from Polish immigrant to Canadian success story includes earning his Commerce degree from Carleton University and building a family life in Montreal with his wife and their daughter, now an accomplished mining engineer.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mark is known for his passion for music, having attended countless rock concerts with Future colleagues who’ve become lifelong friends. An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoys skiing, tennis, and hiking when not negotiating international deals or mentoring the next generation of sales professionals.

Future Electronics congratulates Mark on this significant career milestone and thanks him for thirty years of exceptional leadership in global business development. For more information on careers at Future Electronics, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

###