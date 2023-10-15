Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata is Providing Proper Safety at the Time of Medical Transportation

Kolkata, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Patient safety is a big issue while we plan to relocate them from one place to another in search of better treatment and no other medium of transport can fulfill the motive of offering a safety-compliant medical transportation other than an air ambulance. Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance are making quick arrangements for transferring patients to the selected medical center via Air and Train Ambulance from Kolkata as we have a history of being available at the service of the patients with medically equipped and life support facilitated air ambulances that are designed keeping in mind the urgent requirements of the patients.

If a patient needs immediate transport to another facility for treatment, we remain present with our life-saving service that can support their needs by offering quick medical transportation at the given time. Our medical jets are fully equipped with ventilators, defibrillators, oxygen, IV supplies, and stretchers that contribute to making the evacuation process in the best interest of the patients and don’t cause any complications mid-air. With Air and Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata, the family of the patient can rest assured that our on-flight medical personnel will offer specialized care until they get shifted to the healthcare center for better medication.

Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati is Dedicated to Serving the Requests of the Patients

Our team at Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Guwahati conducts an initial assessment before the take-off of the medical flight to ensure the condition of the patient is fit to fly or not and then initiates the journey. We have been in the medical transportation sector for plenty of years now and that has provided us with the experience of offering trouble-free and safety-compliant air and train ambulance service according to the necessities of the patients.

Once when our team received a call stating the need for an air ambulance to shift a patient urgently we at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati quickly ensured that they received the best service they wanted in their moment of emergency. We organized an air ambulance with an intensive care unit and life support facilities to make sure patients don’t have to experience any trauma or complication at the time of relocation. The journey was over without risking the life of the patient!