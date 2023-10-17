Surgical Masks Market Emerging Trends & New Innovations, 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —PR Title: Global Surgical Masks Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 5,065.58 Million By 2030, Expecting 5.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Surgical Masks Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Basic, Fluid Resistant, Anti-Fog); By Distribution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global surgical masks market share was valued at USD 3,112.74 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,065.58 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

A surgical mask is a loose-fitting disposable device that generates a physical barrier between the mouth and the nose of the wearer and probable impurities in the immediate environment. The rapid rise in the demand for surgical masks market can be attributed to helping block large-particle droplets, splashes, sprays, or splatter that may contain germs keeping them from reaching the mouth and nose.

The number of surgeries has been directly proportional to an escalation in the usage of surgical masks. For instance, marginally invasive surgeries have ignited the demand for the distribution of surgical and anesthesia masks amongst different end users, such as ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as noneconomic factors

Provision of market value data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and part that is anticipated to observe the fastest growth

Analysis by geography underscoring the intake of the product or service in the region as well as recognizing the factors impacting the market within each region

A competitive landscape that incorporates the market ranking of major players along with new product or service launches, partnerships, business expansion, and acquisitions

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

3M

DuPont

Ansell Ltd.

O&M Halyard Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Cardinal Health

Crosstex International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

AlphaProTech

Dynarex Corporation

Growth Driving Factors

The increasing cases of asthma push the market

The rise of respiratory disease, which has caused the Covid-19 pandemic, is a significant aspect accountable for the increase in the market. The surgical masks market size is expanding due to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) being substantial public health burdens. Precise methods of detection, invention and treatments prevail that may restrain weight and promote health awareness. Presently more than 25 million people in the US have asthma, and 14.8 million adults have been recognized with COPD.

N95 respirators and surgical masks are instances of personal protective equipment that safeguard the wearer from airborne particles. The surgical masks market sales are soaring as the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health Administration also controls the usage of N95 respirators. The N95 masks are crucial as they follow the US standard norms and regulations. They can filter out 95% of small particles that, include droplets that comprise coronavirus. These are usually adorned by medical workers and employees in factories.

Recent Developments

In April 2020, DuPont and Cummins Inc. participated in supplying essential elements for the production of N95 respirator masks for healthcare workers, which serve to filter several airborne particles which help in the prevention of Covid-19.

Segmental Analysis

The primary surgical masks segment dominated the market accounting for the largest market share

Based on product, the primary surgical mask segment dominated the market, accounting for the largest market share. These are readily offered by hospitals and other pharmacies through several distribution routes. The surgical masks market demand is increasing as these surgical masks are less costly than different surgical masks and provide the wearer fundamental protection from the environment.

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the higher share of the market

Based on distribution, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for the higher share of the market as hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, and over-the-counter pharmacies fall under this category. The surgical mask market trends include offline distribution channels to have a sizeable influence on market expansion due to their simplicity and customer appeal.

Surgical Masks Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 5,065.58 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 3,275.84 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.6% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players 3M, DuPont, Ansell Ltd., O&M Halyard, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, Crosstex International, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, AlphaProTech, Dynarex Corporation Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The rapid expansion of Covid-19 in the region drives the North American market

North America held the largest surgical masks market share due to the rapid expansion of Covid-19 in the region. The regional market is anticipated to be propelled by rising healthcare costs, an aging population, and growing consciousness of healthcare-acquired illnesses amongst healthcare professionals.

In the course of the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR because of the increasing healthcare facilities such as clinics and hospitals, an escalation in the usage of home care services, and a growth in medical tourism are significant drivers of the market for surgical masks.

Browse the Detail Report “Surgical Masks Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Basic, Fluid Resistant, Anti-Fog); By Distribution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-masks-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Surgical Masks Market Report Highlights

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Surgical Masks Market report based on product, distribution, and region:

By Product Outlook

Basic

Fluid Resistant

Anti-fog

By Distribution Outlook

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

