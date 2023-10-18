Kumabo Launches User-Friendly Flight and Hotel Metasearch Platform

CANNES, France, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — European startup, Kumabo, is pleased to announce the launch of its flight ticket and hotel booking metasearch platform. Kumabo is dedicated to simplifying the travel planning process, with a strong focus on a user-friendly interface. The platform allows users to search through various airline companies and hotels, compare prices, and access available deals. Once users identify their preferred deal, they are directed to the respective company’s website to complete their booking.

Kumabo’s Emphasis on Travel Simplification:

1. Comprehensive Search: Kumabo conducts a comprehensive search across multiple airline companies and hotels, providing users with a variety of options to meet different preferences and budgets.

2. Effortless Comparison: The platform offers an intuitive interface for users to easily compare prices and features across different airlines and hotels.

3. Best Deals Assured: Kumabo employs advanced algorithms to identify competitive deals, ensuring cost-effectiveness for travelers.

4. Direct Booking: Kumabo’s user-centric approach ensures users are directed to their chosen company’s website for transparent and direct booking, eliminating intermediaries and hidden fees.

Global Expansion Plans:

Kumabo, as a European startup, is committed to global expansion, with a primary focus on Africa and Southeast Asia. The company aims to provide user-friendly travel solutions to a diverse range of travelers and simplify the travel planning process for these regions and beyond.

Kumabo’s Founder, D. Karlin, stated, “Kumabo is dedicated to simplifying travel planning with a user-friendly experience. As we embark on our global expansion journey, we look forward to offering our services to a broader audience.”

Kumabo offers a straightforward approach to travel planning, ensuring a seamless experience for all types of travelers. For more information and to start planning your next trip, please visit https://www.kumabo.com

About Kumabo:

Kumabo is a European startup specializing in simplifying travel planning with its flight ticket and hotel booking metasearch platform. The company has global expansion plans, with an initial focus on Africa and Southeast Asia, aiming to provide user-friendly travel solutions to travelers worldwide.