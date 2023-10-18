Spacebar: A Decade of Success – No Funding, No Layoffs, No Salespeople!

MUMBAI, INDIA, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — “Different from the buzz of Shark Tank and the allure of unicorns in the startup world, Spacebar, a distinguished B2B content marketing agency based in Mumbai, has recently celebrated a remarkable milestone—completing a successful decade since its founding. What sets this achievement apart is that Spacebar has accomplished this without any external funding, zero layoffs even during challenging economic periods, and remarkably, without a dedicated sales team.

Established on April 1, 2013, by Alpana Mandal, a former management consultant at a Big 4 firm, Spacebar has journeyed from serving a lone client a decade ago to now serving a remarkable 500 and more clients. This transformation was purely organic, underlining their resilience and capability to evolve. The agency not only survived challenging economic events such as demonetization and the disruptive Covid-19 pandemic but thrived.

Originally focusing solely on content writing, Spacebar has expanded into a comprehensive agency employing over 20 in-house creative professionals and an extensive network of freelancers. Their services now encompass content writing, graphic design, social media management, and performance marketing. Notably, their unique approach steers clear of one-size-fits-all solutions, affirming their dedication to mindful marketing.

Alpana Mandal, the founder, shared, ‘Our marketing strategy has always been objective-driven. We actively seek clients with a long-term vision for their brand rather than those chasing fleeting trends.’ This approach has effectively built their reputation, especially among B2B and purpose-driven B2C brands with discerning clientele and internal teams.

In celebrating a decade of success, Spacebar recently organized a gala event on April 28, 2023, bringing together clients, present and past employees, and freelancers. The event showcased the company’s vibrant work culture that strikes a balance between professionalism and a fun environment, fostering creativity, productivity, and job satisfaction.

Anticipating the future in an industry that’s continually evolving, especially with the advent of transformative technologies like generative AI, Spacebar is making strategic shifts. Alpana emphasized, ‘Spacebar has demonstrated incredible resilience over a tumultuous decade by employing a balanced blend of structured processes and agile decision-making.’ Their focus remains on sustainable growth rather than short-term gains, valuing human connections in an age dominated by technology.

With a decade’s worth of experience, Spacebar is ready to scale new heights, showcasing success achieved through passion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. As a company that has defied odds to achieve remarkable success, Spacebar’s journey is undoubtedly one to watch closely.”