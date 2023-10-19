The Global Infrastructure As A Service is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global infrastructure as a service looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government & defense, energy & utilities, and manufacturing markets. The global infrastructure as a service is expected to reach an estimated $209.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are widespread adoption of hybrid cloud solutions and growing demand for low-cost it infrastructure and faster data accessibility.

In this market, public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud are the major segments of infrastructure as a service by deployment type.

Lucintel forecasts that hybrid cloud will remain the largest region ver the forecast period as it is affordable and scalable option.

Within this market, IT and telecom will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand of cloud services and existence of major IAAS vendors in the regions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Emc, Rackspace Hosting, Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Redcentric are the major suppliers in the infrastructure as a service.

