Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Estimated to Raise New Business Plans

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Will Reach to USD 34.66 Billion by 2030, at 16.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Master Cell Banking, Working Cell Banking, Viral Cell Banking); By Cell Type; By Phase; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global cell banking outsourcing market size & share was valued at USD 9.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.66 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

What is Cell Banking Outsourcing? How Big is Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size & Share?

Overview

Cell banking is a facility in which cells are stored for future use obtained from different body fluids and organ tissue. This industry includes the storage, collection, characterization, and testing of cells, tissues, and cell lines, which helps in the production of R&D activities and biopharmaceuticals to ensure high effectiveness and the least adverse effects.

The method of cell storage includes the first proliferation of cells, which then multiplies into a large number of similar cells and is then put inside cryovials safely for future use. Rising cryopreservation and cell bank preparation methodologies are propelling the cell banking outsourcing market share and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the assessment period.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-banking-outsourcing-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of the Report

The complete analysis includes an assessment of the evaluating market.

Estimation of growth opportunities in key segments and regions.

Major changes in industry dynamics.

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their presence in the industry.

Detailed company profiling of top players in the industry.

Some of the Top Players in the Market Are:

Bio Outsource (Sartorious)

Bio Reliance

BSL Bioservice

Charles River Laboratories

Covance

Cryo-Cell International Inc

Global Stem Inc.

Goodwin Biotechnology Inc.

Lonza

SGS Life Sciences

To Know Additional Information on Market Players, Download Sample PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing demand for stem cell therapies is uplifting the industry

The cell banking outsourcing market size is rising due to increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and beneficial biopharmaceuticals. The growing acceptance of cellular products for research and development, coupled with the rising frequency of diseases, are fuelling the industry demand. The surging demand for stem cell therapies is one of the key factors responsible for the industry’s considerable growth.

Furthermore, rising favourable government initiatives toward the development of stable cell lines are expected to propel the market over the forecast period. The growing development of novel technologies for cell line storage and characterization is accelerating the cell banking outsourcing market demand. Rising awareness about cell banking is estimated to boost the industry over the assessment period. Also, the rising number of cell banks, along with the surge in demand for stem cell therapies, is anticipated to drive the industry.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-banking-outsourcing-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Life Cell’s Mesocel received DCGI approval for a clinical trial therapy derived MSC from umbilical cord tissue set to treat patients with pneumonia, COVID-19, and acute respiratory distress.

In December 2021, ‘Vineti’ and ‘Be the Match BioTherapies’ will collaborate to develop an integrated supply chain management solution for gene and cell therapy. During the forecast period, such initiatives and collaborations are expected to drive growth.

Segmental Analysis

Master cell banking dominated the market

On the basis of type, the master cell banking segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. This segment dominated the industry due to their construction because it is the crucial factor for the production and use of working cell banks. These cells can be protected for a significantly longer period which also entice the application of high-grade cryopreservation methodologies and equipment. Also, in various research and development aspects for stem cell and gene therapy, it finds applications.

Stem cell type held the highest market share

On the basis of cell type, the stem cell segment is considered the highest market share in 2021. The factors responsible for the segment’s dominance are that in therapies and regenerative medicine, the application scope of stem cells is rising. Also, stem cells can regenerate and develop into several types of blood and tissue cells, which uplifts research applications. Further, in stem cell therapeutics and biologics, the demand for technological innovations is rising, and the focus on developing personalized medicines is increasing, propelling the segment’s growth.

Bank Storage is anticipated to dominate the market

Based on phase, the cell banking outsourcing market segmentations are divided into several segments. Out of all, the bank storage segment is expected to account for the highest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the assessment period. This is due to the requirement, including sophisticated maintenance, and it is beneficial for the preservation of either master or working banks.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-banking-outsourcing-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 34.66 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 10.43 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 16.2% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Bio Outsource (Sartorious), Bio Reliance, BSL Bioservice, Charles River Laboratories, Covance, Cryo-Cell International, Inc, Global Stem Inc., Goodwin Biotechnology Inc., Lonza, SGS Life Sciences Segments Covered By Type, By Cell Type, By Phase, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is accounted for the significant market share

On a geographical basis, the North American region is considered as the highest cell banking outsourcing market share. This region is accounted for the highest market share because of the rising production of antibiotics, vaccines, and therapeutics protein. Also, with the existence of several biopharmaceutical companies in the region, the market share is propelling in the region. Substantial research and development laboratories and the growing frequency of metabolic disorders are also accountable for the region’s dominance.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the industry during the assessment period. This region is likely to dominate owing to the beneficial government initiatives towards the market and the rising awareness about cell therapies.

Browse the Detail Report “Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Master Cell Banking, Working Cell Banking, Viral Cell Banking); By Cell Type; By Phase; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-banking-outsourcing-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Competitive Insight

Some of the cell banking outsourcing market key players include Bio Outsource (Sartorious), Bio Reliance, BSL Bio service, Charles River Laboratories, Covance, Cryo-Cell International, Inc, Global Stem Inc., Goodwin Biotechnology Inc., Lonza, SGS Life Sciences.

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include:

Which are the leading factors driving the industry?

What was the size of the appearing market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging market during the assessment period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest cell banking outsourcing market share?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cell banking outsourcing market report based on type, cell type, phase, and regions:

By Type Outlook

Master

Working

Viral

By Cell Type Outlook

Stem Cell

Cord Cell

Embryonic Stem Cell

Adult Stem Cell

Dental Stem Cell Banking

IPS Stem Cell

Non-stem Cell

By Phase Outlook

Bank Storage

Master Cell Bank Storage

Working Cell Bank Storage

Cell Storage Stability Testing

Bank Characterization & Testing

Safety Testing Viral Cell Banks Microbial Cell Banks

Gene Expression Testing

Karyology Testing

Gene Sequencing Testing

Bank Preparation

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter