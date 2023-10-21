City Dental: Where Art & Dentistry Combine for Better Oral Care in Portland

Portland, OR, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — City Dental, a premier dental practice located in the heart of Portland, is revolutionizing how patients experience oral care by seamlessly blending the artistry of dentistry with cutting-edge dental techniques.

Under the guidance of Dr. Jason Bajuscak, City Dental has earned a reputation for excellence in providing top-tier dental services with a keen focus on aesthetics. Their commitment to merging the worlds of art and dentistry ensures that patients receive the highest standard of dental care and leave with a more beautiful and confident smile.

Dr. Jason Bajuscak, a highly experienced and skilled dentist, leads the team at City Dental. With a background in dentistry and the arts, Dr. Jason Bajuscak has a unique perspective on dental care. This perspective is reflected in the practice’s mission to transform dental visits into extraordinary experiences.

The clinic offers a wide range of services, including:

Comprehensive dental examinations and cleanings

Teeth whitening for a brighter smile

Dental implants for long-lasting tooth replacement

Cosmetic dentistry procedures such as veneers and smile makeovers

Orthodontic services, including Invisalign

Emergency dental care for urgent situations

City Dental’s commitment to delivering exceptional care in a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment has earned them a loyal patient base. The practice utilizes state-of-the-art dental technology to ensure precise diagnostics and treatments while maintaining a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“At City Dental, we believe oral health and aesthetics go hand in hand. Our practice is dedicated to helping our patients achieve the smile of their dreams, not only in terms of health but also in terms of beauty. We aim to change how people think about visiting the dentist,” said Dr. Jason Bajuscak.

For patients seeking a dental experience that combines the artistry of dentistry with advanced techniques and a caring team, City Dental stands out as the ultimate destination for exceptional oral care in Portland.

To learn more about City Dental and their services, visit www.portlandcitydental.com or contact their office at (503) 227-2883.

