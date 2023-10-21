Crescent City will Hold An Important Estates Auction, November 3rd & 4th, Online and Live

New Orleans, LA, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — On Friday and Saturday, November 3rd and 4th, Crescent City Auction Gallery will proudly offer a wide range of French, English and American furniture; original paintings and watercolors; well-known prints and etchings; Oriental carpets; and decorative arts. The sale will be held online and in the gallery at 1330 St. Charles Ave.

The Important November Estates Auction will have start times both days of 10 am Central time. In all, 900 lots will cross the auction block, highlighted by property from the Durand estate in Plaquemine (Iberville Parish), Louisiana; property from a gentleman antiquarian and dealer in Mandeville, La.; and property from the estate of Albert Cowdrey in New Orleans.

It will be an eclectic sale, with items ranging from a spectacular pair of 20th century 24-light crystal chandeliers with a cut crystal canopy over arched glass arms, 46 inches tall by 46 inches in diameter (est. $5,000-$10,000); to a circa 1915 Newcomb Pottery matte glazed baluster vase by Cynthia Pugh Littlejohn (New Orleans, 1890-1959), 4 ¼ inches tall (est. $800-$1,200); to a black 1981 Kawasaki LTD 440 motorcycle with 23,472 miles and no keys (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Just a few of the wonderful decorative arts in the auction include these beautiful items:

– A large, late 19th century Venetian-style gilt and gesso polychromed carved wood male blackamoor with a feather headdress, 58 inches tall on a wood base (est. $800-$1,200).

– A rare bronze-mounted rosewood table clock by Vulliamy of London (circa 1835), time and strike, with a fusée movement, 8 ½ inches tall, on brass ball feet (est. $3,000-$5,000).

– 93 pieces of sterling flatware by Lunt and Gorham, including an 85-piece set by Lunt in the “Coronet” pattern, circa 1932, weighing a total 100.64 troy oz. (est. $1,800-$2,500).

A candidate for top lot of the auction promises to be the limited-edition, full-size facsimile of John James Audubon’s (1785-1851) The Birds of America (N.Y., Abbeville Press, 1985), with full-color reproductions by the National Audubon Society of the complete set of original ornithological illustrations. The four atlas portfolio volumes contain 435 double elephant folio unbound color plates. There are also seven accompanying books and a stand. (est. $5,000-$10,000).

Gold jewelry and coins will feature a 10kt yellow gold charm bracelet with 18 charms, 7 inches long, 2.38 troy ounces (est. $1,500-$2,500); a 1918 Mexican 20 Pesos gold coin in a 14kt yellow gold bezel for use as a pendant, .58 troy ounces (est. $1,000-$2,000); and two gold coins, to include an 1857 US $1 coin and a 1915 Austria-Hungary-Bohemia 1 ducat coin (est. $400-$800).

Original paintings by Louisiana and New Orleans artists will be offered in abundance. These include a 1984 oil on canvas laid down on board by Brett James Smith (b. 1958), titled Morning Mallard (est. $3,000-$5,000); a 20th century pen and tempera paint on board by Sister Gertrude Morgan (1900-1980), titled Resurrection on Dry Bones (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a 20th century oil on board by Alberta Kinsey (1875-1952), titled Magnolia Flowers (est. $800-$1,200).

Also offered will be a 20th century oil on canvas by Colette Pope Heldner (1902-1990), titled Swamp Idyl (est. $3,000-$5,000); an acrylic on bas relief shaped wood panels by Terrence Osborne (b. 1976), titled New Orleans Sunset (est. $2,500-$4,500); and a 2007 oil on Masonite by Hunt Slonem (b. 1951), titled Rudolph Valentino, Latin Lover in Bolero (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Rounding out the category are an oil wash on canvas on board by Alexander John Drysdale (1870-1934), titled Swamp Scene with Pine Trees (est. $2,000-$4,000); a watercolor on paper by Ellsworth Woodward (1861-1939), titled Sloops Docked for Regatta (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an acrylic on paper board by Noel Rockmore (1928-1995), titled Babe (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Original paintings by French artists will include a 20th century oil on canvas by Marcel Dyf (1899-1985), titled Still Life with Vase of Flowers (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an oil on canvas by Philippe Honore Pinel (active, 1848-1868), titled Allegory of Spring (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The furniture category will be led by a 19th century Continental carved oak Jacobean-style 12-piece dining suite consisting of nine high-back chairs (two arm chairs and seven side chairs), a circular table, a sideboard and a matching display case (est. $5,000-$10,000); and a 20th century French style polychromed mahogany breakfront marble-top sideboard (est. $800-$1,200).

French furniture will feature an early 19th century French Provincial Louis XV style carved walnut armoire, 93 inches tall by 70 inches wide; and an early 20th century French Louis XVI style carved marquetry and parquetry inlaid walnut marble-top commode (both $800-$1,200).

Bronze creations will include a late 19th century patinated bronze figure of a Nuremberg Iron Maiden by Carl Kauba (Austrian/American, 1865-1922), 8 ½ inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a 19th century silvered bronze on a rectangular base after Francois-Joseph Bosio (French, 1768-1845), titled Henry IV as a Young Man, 19 ½ inches tall less base (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Other bronzes will include a 19th century patinated bronze after Auguste Moreau (French, 1861-1906), titled Aurora, overall 33 ¼ inches including base (est. $700-$1,200); a patinated bronze after Claude Michel Clodion (French, 1738-1814), titled Bacchante (est. $800-$1,200); and a patinated bronze by Leon Bureau (French, 1866-1906), titled Stalking Tiger (est. $700-$1,200).

Internet bidding will be provided by CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. An in-person preview for this auction will begin Wednesday, October 25th, at 10 am Central time. There will be a late evening preview party on Wednesday, November 1st.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Estates auction Nov. 3-4, online and live in the New Orleans gallery, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

About Crescent City Auction Gallery:

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential. For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.