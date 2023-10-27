UBANDTI Energy Advisors releases the first free digital magazine dedicated to the energy sector: OMB! Oh My Barrels!

HOUSTON, TX, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ubandti Energy Advisors, a leading energy consulting firm based in Houston has released this week the first issue of OMB! Oh My Barrels, the first free digital magazine focused in the energy sector. This innovative magazine has been designed to become an iconic reference for the energy sector, as it goes beyond oil and gas, renewables or geopolitics insights and analysis, and includes as well news or opinions related to entertainment, culture, as well as social campaigns and support to local businesses.

“The energy sector has evolved tremendously over the last 50 years, but the usual news outlet or energy magazine has barely changed. This century deserves a new take on energy information, which involves social responsibility, gives a space to female voices calling for equal salaries, supports campaigns against bullying, as well as many other important social topics and entertainment”, said James B, who identifies as ‘Creative Genius’ of the magazine.

“The magazine is dedicated to all participants in the energy sector who want to understand why crude or gasoline prices move in certain direction, and are tired of politically biased misinformation, or incomplete analysis. But more than anything, OMB! is dedicated to human beings, that like to read about good places to eat, reputable local businesses to support, as well as diverse social campaigns”, completed James B, confirming that part of the revenues generated by the magazine will be donated to entities that help others.

“On top of all the great and diverse content we designed, we are introducing cartoon characters in what could be the first official Cartoon dedicated to the Energy Sector: Uncle Brent and T.I. who are two crude oil barrels, one based in London and the later somewhere in Texas, and will explain to the OMB! audience everything that is impacting crude prices, as well as commenting on ongoing social, political and entertainment topics”

In very little time we see all layers of staff, from senior analysis to CEOs in all types of energy companies reading OMB!, participating with articles, and following Uncle Brent and T.I. in social media, from ExxonMobil, to BP, Valero, Shell, Aramco, Ecopetrol, Repsol, Pertamina and many others. Because of the diverse content, we also see business chambers, non-profits and other organizations actively participating, like the American Petroleum Institute, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the Energy Information Administration, among several others.

OMB! Oh My Barrels will be available at ubandti.com for free downloading, as well as X, Linkedin, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information please visit: https://www.ubandti.com/