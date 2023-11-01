Van Wyk Electric Celebrates 7 Years of Excellence

Victoria, Australia, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Van Wyk Electric is pleased to announce that they are celebrating seven years of excellence, providing exceptional electrical services to residents and businesses throughout the Bayswater, Victoria, area. The electrical company has attained numerous certifications, including ISO 90001, 45001, and 14001, guaranteeing its customers receive the service they deserve.

During its seven years in service, Van Wyk Electric has been committed to quality, safety, and environmental responsibility in its work. By seeking these certifications, they showcase their dedication to safety and quality service, giving customers peace of mind. ISO 9001 recognises their dedication to exceptional quality assurance and customer satisfaction. The ISO 45001 certification highlights the safety and health of their work environment. Finally, the ISO 14001 demonstrates their strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Van Wyk Electric delivers specialist services and solutions, particularly in manufacturing switchboards and electrical contracting for industrial and commercial companies. They take pride in their long-standing customer relationships and an alliance of trusted suppliers. Customers can expect quality products and unparalleled engineering support throughout every project.

Anyone interested in learning about their seven years of excellence or certifications can find out more by visiting the Van Wyk Electric website or calling 03 8719 6770.

About Van Wyk Electric : Van Wyk Electric is a full-service electrician serving Bayswater, Victoria, and the surrounding areas of Australia. They specialise in project management, design and engineering, manufacturing, and installation. They aim to provide high-quality service with a commitment to environmental sustainability and a safe environment for all.

