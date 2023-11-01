Sales Coach & Master Certified Trainer Doug Dvorak Presents to Florida Department of Commerce – Veterans Affairs in Orlando, FL at their Annual Sales Summit on October 26, 2023

Chicago, IL, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce that he will be the closing keynote speaker/trainer at The Florida Department of Commerce – Veterans Affairs Sales Summit in Orlando, FL on October 26, 2023.

About Florida Department of Commerce Veterans Services:

With 1.5 million veterans, Florida is the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs is the premier point of entry for Florida veterans to access earned services, benefits, and support.

The well-known sales coach and motivational speaker, who has delivered presentations and workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people, will be working with ALA to help its team by covering the importance of motivation & leadership.

In his workshops, Dvorak discusses issues, such as helping teams work together, allowing them to have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity, resulting in improved overall morale, increases in productivity and reductions in overall turnover.

To learn more about Doug Dvorak and his workshops, visit his site online salescoach.us or contact him directly at (847) 359-6969.

About Doug Dvorak : Doug Dvorak is the world’s leading motivational speaker, sales trainer & sales coach. He speaks over 50 times per year around the globe. Dvorak is a member of the motivational speaker hall of fame, is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and holds a BS, MBA & Doctor of Laws, hc. Dvorak is also a graduate of Second City, the oldest & most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.

