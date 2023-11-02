Mobulous Marks a Decade of Excellence in the Mobile App Development Industry

Noida, India, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Mobulous, a leading mobile top mobile development company in India, is proud to announce the celebration of its tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, Mobulous has evolved from a visionary startup into a global powerhouse in mobile app development, with a strong portfolio of successful projects and numerous accolades. Mobulous has worked in almost every field, including healthcare, education, real estate, social media, and many more.

A Decade of Growth and Achievement:

Established in 2013 by Anil Sharma, Mobulous has carved a niche in the highly competitive mobile app development industry. What started as a small team of visionaries has grown into a multinational company with a diverse and talented workforce. With the team’s potential and experience, Mobulous has managed to grab the attention of users from all across the globe.

The Grand Celebration:

Mobulous hosted a grand celebration to commemorate this milestone that brought together its entire team, including developers, designers, testers, project managers, and QA analysts. The celebration was fun and exciting, featuring various activities, games, delicious food, and a pool party.

Recognizing Excellence:

During the celebration, Anil Sharma, CEO of Mobulous, delivered a motivational speech recognizing every team member’s dedication and hard work. He emphasized the importance of teamwork, dedication, and maintaining a positive mindset. He said, “The success of Mobulous is not his own, but the whole team.

Awards were also presented to employees for outstanding performance, encouraging them to strive for excellence.

Awards and Achievements:

Mobulous has earned a reputation for its exceptional mobile and web app development work. Some of the company’s notable achievements include:

Ranking among the top 3 on Appfutura.

Being featured in the top 10 App Developers in India by GoodFirms, ITFirms, and Peopleperhour.

Receiving the esteemed “Best Mobile and Software Development Company of the Year 2023” award from the Millennium Brilliance Awards.

A Look at Mobulous’ Journey:

Mobulous’ journey began with a vision to provide India’s best mobile and website app development services. Under Anil Sharma’s visionary leadership, the company has thrived, delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide. With a 100% client satisfaction rate and a portfolio boasting 1000+ projects for 500+ satisfied clients globally, Mobulous has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry.

Looking Forward:

Mobulous is gearing up for new challenges and opportunities as it enters its second decade. Currently, the team is working on five innovative mobile and website app development projects across various sectors, including social media and entertainment, with a commitment to delivering excellence and pushing boundaries.

Mobulous extends its heartfelt gratitude to its clients, partners, and team members for their unwavering support over the past ten years. Together, they are poised to continue delivering innovative solutions and achieving new milestones.

About Mobulous:

Mobulous is a leading mobile and web app development company based in Noida, India, with a global presence. With a decade of experience, Mobulous has a strong portfolio of successful projects and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide. Mobulous has 100% happy clients with an 80% retention rate.