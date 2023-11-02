Startup India Mentor Shreekant Patil Conducts Successful Startup Awareness Workshop at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Sub Center, Nashik

Nashik, India, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned startup advisor and mentor, CE Shreekant Patil, recently conducted a highly informative and engaging workshop on startup awareness at the Sub. Centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University (sppu sub center nashik) in Nashik. The workshop was specifically designed for MBA students, aiming to enrich their understanding of the startup ecosystem and explore various government schemes available for both businesses and individuals on 28th October 2023 from 4 PM to 6 PM

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout of enthusiastic MBA students, eager to learn from the accomplished industry expert. Dr.Umesh Raut and Prof. Deshmukh ma’am, esteemed faculty members of Savitribai Phule Pune University, graced the occasion and felicitated Shreekant Patil, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the startup community.

Throughout the workshop, CE. Shreekant Patil emphasized the promising opportunities within the startup ecosystem and painted an inspiring picture of how MBA students can successfully venture into this dynamic field. Drawing upon his extensive experience as a startup mentor, he shared insightful perspectives on the key ingredients for success in entrepreneurship.

Mr. Shreekant Patil’s deep understanding of government schemes further added value to the workshop. Participants were enlightened about the diverse support systems available to entrepreneurs and the various ways these schemes can benefit both businesses and individuals. His comprehensive knowledge of the subject matter equipped the MBA students with the necessary tools to navigate the startup landscape effectively.

The workshop culminated in an interactive Q & A session, where the attendees had the opportunity to address their queries and seek guidance directly from Mr. Patil. His patient and friendly demeanor created a welcoming environment, encouraging meaningful discussions and fostering a sense of camaraderie among the participants.

CE. Shreekant Patil‘s commitment to nurturing and empowering young entrepreneurs is evident through his tireless efforts in conducting such workshops. By imparting valuable insights and sharing his expertise, he continues to inspire and guide aspiring startup enthusiasts on their entrepreneurial journey.

