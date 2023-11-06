THE CHETU FOUNDATION KICKS OFF INAUGURAL STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, announced today it had awarded its first- ever scholarship.

“At Chetu, we believe in nurturing not just technological innovation but the educational well-being of our extended Chetu family. The scholarship program, which is for the children of Chetu Team Members, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to education and the future generations of our employees,” said Atal Bansal, CEO of the Chetu Foundation and Chetu. “Our scholarship program is a testament to one of our core values: empowering children.”

Fourteen-year-old Shreyan Ray, the son of Satyaban, a Floor Manager at Chetu, and Monalisha Ray, received the inaugural award.

“Shreyan is an exemplary young man, and we are proud to give this scholarship to him,” Bansal added. “He received this award because of his teamwork in designing an aerodynamic automobile. He is ambitious and passionate about his interest in automobile engineering.”

Shreyan is an exceptional student, having previously won the Tynker Summer Code Jam and his school’s STEMify competition. He received the Chetu Foundation scholarship for his outstanding work on a school’s management team project, which designed an aerodynamically efficient automobile.

“I am currently part of a team in the F1 in Schools program,” Shreyan said. “We will use a significant portion of the scholarship funds for our project.”

In a recent ceremony at Chetu India’s office, Asheesh Barua and Anuj Anand, both Floor Managers for the company, presented Shreyan with an oversized check for 34,000 rupees.

The Chetu Foundation is committed to Corporate Social Responsibility with a strategic approach to developing social ties and integrating disparate communities, optimizing the world by providing education, capital, and resources to those in need.

In addition to empowering people, the Chetu Foundation’s mission includes:

Creating and sustaining positive change.

Giving back to the community.

Improving quality of life.

The Chetu Foundation supports disaster relief, education, health, and humanitarian assistance initiatives.

For more information about the Chetu Foundation, please visit chetufoundation.org.

About The Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, the Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.”

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676