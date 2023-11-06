CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global titrator market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverages, chemical, and textile markets. The global titrator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for automated lab titration devices and rising demand in the field of power infrastructure globally.

In this market, automatic and manual are the major segments of titrator market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that automatic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for better and more accurate result.

Within this market, chemical will remain the highest segment due to wide range of applications in the chemical industry, such as quality control, research and development, and environmental monitoring.

North America is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to growing presence of major titrator manufacturers and stringent quality control regulations in the region.

Xylem, Thermofisher Scientific, Metrohm, ECH Scientific, and Hiranuma are the major suppliers in the titrator market.

