Mobile Mark Inc., Announces Formal ISO Compliance

Itasca, IL, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark Inc., a manufacturer of infrastructure, vehicle, devices, and embedded antennas for wireless applications from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz, announces their achieving formal ISO 9001:2015 compliance.

For nearly 40 years, Mobile Mark, Inc. has pursued continuous improvement processes corporate-wide, particularly within its manufacturing processes. These efforts have gained Mobile Mark, Inc. a solid reputation as a trusted manufacturer that is highly flexible and responsible to its customers’ needs.

Mobile Mark’s President and CEO, Michael K. Berry, explains, “We’ve operated with high proficiency and quality for many years. However, I know the importance and value of being ISO 9001:2015 compliant, and that’s why our team made it a goal to become formally ISO identified. The ISO standard is recognized globally for Quality Assurance, Streamlined Processes, and Enhance Customer, Employee and Supplier Engagement, to name a few. This accomplishment will bring numerous benefits to our organization and our valued customers, dedicated employees, and trusted suppliers.

“I am proud of the companywide team who have worked diligently together to reach this goal. ISO 9001:2015 notably contributes to our company values of delivering product customization, engineering excellence, and innovation here Made in USA. We have had immense success with this formula over the past 40 years, and now, with ISO 9001:2015, we are confident in our future.”

About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Tested and trusted, Mobile Mark strives for excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. Recognized for introducing innovative designs in 16 wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G Ready, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, research, and manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Learn more at www. Mobile Mark.com.