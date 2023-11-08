Kolkata, India, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — With an unwavering commitment to academic rigor, practical knowledge, and industry relevance, Praxis has emerged as the preferred choice for students aspiring to pursue a career in management.

Setting New Standards in PGDM Education

Praxis has earned its reputation as a leader in PGDM education by consistently setting new benchmarks in academic excellence. The institution’s faculty, composed of seasoned professionals and renowned academics, ensures that students receive the highest quality of education. This blend of theoretical expertise and practical experience equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s dynamic business landscape.

A Holistic Approach to Management Education

At Praxis, the emphasis is not solely on classroom learning but on a holistic approach that includes industry exposure, case studies, live projects, and internships. This unique combination provides students with real-world experience, enabling them to adapt seamlessly to the demands of the corporate world.

Unparalleled Industry Connect

Praxis has fostered strong connections with leading companies and organizations, which translates into various opportunities for students. These connections extend to guest lectures, workshops, and recruitment drives. Students are exposed to industry leaders and gain invaluable insights that pave the way for successful careers in management.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Resources

To ensure a conducive learning environment, Praxis offers state-of-the-art facilities, a comprehensive library, and a modern campus. These resources, combined with cutting-edge technology, provide students with all the tools they need for an enriching learning experience.

Join the Praxis Success Story

As Praxis emerges as the leading PGDM course provider in Kolkata, it invites aspiring management professionals to be part of this success story. With a commitment to nurturing talent, fostering leadership, and ensuring a bright future for its students, Praxis is the definitive choice for those seeking to excel in the field of management.

For more information about Praxis and its PGDM courses in Kolkata, please visit https://praxis.ac.in/top-ranked-pgdm-course-in-kolkata/.

About Praxis

Praxis, a distinguished institution for management education, stands as a beacon of excellence in the field of professional learning. Established with a commitment to nurturing talent and fostering leadership, Praxis has evolved into a revered name in the realm of education, especially in the domain of management and data science.

