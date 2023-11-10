Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: Environmental Landscape and Business Environment Analysis

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Data Book – Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging, Parenteral Containers, Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging and Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry was estimated at USD 117,007.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s pharmaceutical packaging industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Plastic is light in weight, easy to mold, and considerably cheaper than metal and glass. Therefore, end-use companies majorly prefer plastic-based packaging products. Increasing demand for convenience, lightweight, and travel-friendly packaged pharmaceutical products from this industry is expected to augment the growth of the plastic & polymers material segment in the coming years.

Polypropylene (PP) accounted for the largest share in the plastic & polymers material segment in 2022. Polypropylene is considered an economical material as it offers a combination of mechanical, physical, electrical, and thermal characteristics that are not found in any other thermoplastic. When compared to high or low-density polyethylene, polypropylene exhibits a higher working temperature and tensile strength.

Polypropylene offers a reasonable chemical resistance in corrosive environments. In addition, it provides resistance against degreasing agents, organic solvents, and electrolytic attack. It is light in weight, has a low moisture absorption rate, and is resistant to staining. Thus, on account of the aforementioned properties, the adoption rate of PP-based packaging is considerably higher.

Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Marketis registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The Primary packaging first envelopes the drug and protects it from contamination. Along with protection, primary packaging used in this industry is often involved in dispensing and dosing drug contents. Labels containing information regarding drug use, caution, and others are often printed or attached to primary packaging products such as bottles, pouches, tubes, vials, blister packs, and others.

Primary pharmaceutical packaging is expected to emerge as the largest segment over the forecast period. This can be contributed to factors such as minimal product-package interaction, protection of quality, and enhanced performance at point-of-use. In addition, ease-of-use for the patient is a major driving factor for the primary packaging segment on account of the increasing trend of self-medication. Further, the complex needs of the rapidly growing biologics market are spurring developments in parenteral packaging.

Key companies operating in the primary this market includes Amcor plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, AptarGroup, Inc., Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Owens Illinois Inc., SGD Pharma, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Berry Global Inc., WestRock Company, Comar, LLC, and Vetter Pharma International.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Pharmaceutical Packaging industry are:

Schott AG

Owens Illinois Inc.

SGD Pharma

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

WestRock Company

