QWay Healthcare, Inc. Welcomes Doreen Warde as Vice President of Epic Integration & Support



Doreen Warde brings a wealth of expertise and experience in the healthcare industry to her new role at QWay Healthcare. With a strong background in Epic integrated platforms, her appointment reinforces QWay’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and innovation in RCM. Ms. Warde’s extensive knowledge and dedication to quality care and financial efficiency will play a pivotal role in our mission to streamline and optimize revenue cycle processes for our valued healthcare partners.

“I am thrilled to join the QWay Healthcare team and lead our efforts in Epic Integration & Support,” Doreen Warde said. “In today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape, it’s crucial to have a robust and adaptable RCM system. I am eager to work alongside our team of certified coders and contribute to the continued success of our clients by delivering innovative solutions.”

QWay Healthcare’s dedication to its clients’ financial well-being is exemplified by its team of certified coders, who are well-versed in the intricacies of the Epic integrated platform. With Ms. Warde’s leadership, QWay will continue to provide tailored, efficient, and compliant RCM solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers.

The addition of Doreen Warde as Vice President of Epic Integration & Support marks a significant milestone for QWay Healthcare, reinforcing our position as an industry leader in revenue cycle management.

“QWay is committed in becoming the leading Mobile Workforce Staffing company for EPIC”, noted Harish Kannan, COO/Cofounder. “This is just the beginning of our investment in developing a world-class EPIC staffing team to support EPIC healthcare providers for decades to come.”

About QWay:

QWay Healthcare is a leading provider of a certified mobile workforce that meets the unique revenue cycle management needs and challenges of healthcare providers across the United States with 13 years of experience and over 1100+ employees. With over 43+ billing systems and specialties, QWay aims to administer medical billing challenges and lead insights-driven strategies for a prompt and optimized payment flow. We believe in operational excellence, cultural openness, gender equality, customer success, and quality driven processes and seek to create a collaborative space with inclusivity and accessibility. QWay is marching ahead with workforce development for a redefined experience.