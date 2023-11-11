Future Electronics Celebrates Victor Sabeh’s 25 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a leading global distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada. The company recently celebrated Victor Sabeh, who reached his 25-year milestone service anniversary on June, 2023.

Victor joined Future Electronics in 1998. He began his career as a programmer and now holds the title of Subject Matter Expert in IT Development.

Victor’s story is inspiring. “I came to Canada 35 years ago, completely alone. No friends and no family. I worked full-time, minimum wage, while studying computer science full-time and graduating in three years. Then, I did my MBA while working full-time at Future Electronics and graduated in two years”. His motto in life: “If anyone can do it, I will do it”.

At Future Electronics, Victor developed and supported communication programs between Witron Tandem and Precision, which are the backbone shipping programs for Future Electronics’ warehouses. “I am on-call for support 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. I even offer support while I am vacationing around the world.” explains.

Victor has a Bachelor of Computer Science and an MBA from Concordia University. He was a part of the Future Electronics Toastmasters Club for two years and the president of the Laval Conservative Party for three consecutive years.

“My 25 years at Future Electronics have been exciting, enriching, and full of wonderful people and opportunities. I look forward to many more great years in this organization!” says Victor.

Future Electronics is very proud of Victor’s hard work and dedication. It is with great delight that Victor’s 25 years of service are celebrated.

