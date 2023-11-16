Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automatic Lubrication System Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automatic lubrication system market looks promising with opportunities in the oil-based lubrication system and grease-based lubrication system markets. The global automatic lubrication system market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding acceptance of and flexibility with automated lubrication systems in manufacturing, growing need for an efficient lubrication system that reduces maintenance expenses and machine downtime, as well as, expanding number of local supplier networks, stores, and global firms.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automatic lubrication system market to 2030 by system type (single-line lubrication system, dual-line lubrication system, and multi-line lubrication system), lubrication type (oil-based lubrication system and grease-based lubrication system), end use (steel, manufacturing, cement, paper & printing, transportation, construction, agriculture, mining, and power), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single-line lubrication system, dual-line lubrication system and multi-line lubrication system are the major segments of automatic lubrication system market by system type. Lucintel forecasts that multi-line lubrication system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because the systems helps in heavy-duty operations and are used as multiple lubricants in various processes.

Within this market, oil-based lubrication system will remain the larger segment because oil is distributed to the moving parts to decrease the fraction between rubbing parts.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to numerous important sectors of the european economy that are growing and thriving, including agriculture, steel, mining, automobiles, and electronics manufacture.

Timken Company, Accumin, Bijur Delimon, Perma-Te, Dropsa, Woerner, and Klueber Lubrication are the major suppliers in the automatic lubrication system market.

