The global used stair lift market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global used stair lift market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare facility, home care, and elder care facility markets. The global used stair lift market is expected to reach an estimated $0.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for curved stair lift among elderly population, increasing usage of stair lifts healthcare centers, schools, and corporate workplaces, and technological innovations such as curved, outdoor, and wheelchair integrated stair lifts.

In this market, indoor and outdoor are the major segments of used stair lift market by mobility.

Lucintel forecasts that indoor is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and residential environments for indoor purposes.

Within this market, healthcare facilities is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of individuals experiencing disability and presence of advanced infrastructure in the region.

Stannah Stairlifts, Acorn Stairlifts, Handicare Group, Thyssenkrupp Access, Bruno Independent Living Aids, Harmar Mobility, Savaria Corporation, Platinum Stairlifts, Otolift Stairlifts, and Bespoke Stairlifts are the major suppliers in the used stair lift market.

