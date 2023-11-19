CloudLIMS Features its Future-Ready, No Upfront Cost LIMS for Cannabis, Hemp, & Psychedelics Labs at MJBizCon 2023

Wilmington, Delaware, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — CloudLIMS, a leading SOC 2 and ISO 9001 compliant laboratory informatics company, is pleased to announce its participation in MJBizCon 2023 from November 28 – December 1 in Las Vegas, USA. CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its secure, zero upfront cost, out-of-the-box Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) purpose-built for cannabis, hemp, and psychedelics labs at booth 2921. The exhibition hours are below:

November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

November 30, 2023, Thursday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

December 1, 2023, Friday, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

CloudLIMS is also participating in the MJBiz Science Symposium on November 28, 2023, from 8:30 am – 5:30 pm.

CloudLIMS is a future-ready, truly configurable, in-the-cloud SaaS LIMS. It helps labs manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GLP, GMP, 21 CFR Part 11, and state and local regulatory guidelines.

CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, custom CoA templates, automatic product upgrades and hosting, integration with seed-to-sale software such as Metrc and BioTrackTHC, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups.

Register

If you would like to discuss your laboratory challenges with the CloudLIMS team, stop by booth 2921, or meet them at the MJBiz Science Symposium. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/mjbizcon-2023/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.

About CloudLIMS

CloudLIMS.com offers a zero upfront cost, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS. CloudLIMS is purpose-built for cannabis & hemp testing and extraction laboratories, and psychedelics testing and research laboratories. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support & training, instrument integration, custom CoA templates, automatic product upgrades and hosting, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps laboratories manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance, including ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GMP, GLP, 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, audit trail, and state guidelines. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. For more information, please visit www.cloudlims.com.

Contact:

Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee

CloudLIMS.com

302-789-0447

support@cloudlims.com