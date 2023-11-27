Future Electronics Proudly Promotes Employee Health Through Diabetes Education

Southaven, Mississippi , USA, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is promoting employee health and well-being at their Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC).

Recently, Certified Diabetes Educators came on-site to educate Future Electronics employees about diabetes prevention, care, and management.

Kathy Merritt from Methodist Healthcare hosted an information booth in the MADC cafeteria where employees could pass by on their lunch hour or breaks and receive valuable advice and tips for preventing and living with diabetes.

Future Electronics cares deeply for the health of its employees. With many team members at risk of, diagnosed with, or caring for a family member with diabetes, unbiased information is invaluable. This event was an opportunity for employees to educate themselves and ask questions from qualified Diabetes Educators.

Future Electronics has been partnering with Methodist Healthcare since 2008. They have been coming on-site for this important event annually. MADC employees were grateful to receive the information and implement the best practices.

Future Electronics is proud to continue offering information sessions, along with premium health benefits to help care for its employees.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com

