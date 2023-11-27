MSys Technologies Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

Chennai, India, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — MSys Technologies, one of the leading software product engineering and digital transformation services companies, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from November 2023 to November 2024. The esteemed Certification stands as a testament to the organizational culture, values, and ethos reflected in the experiences of employees who have been a part of the company.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps

companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Sanjay Segal, Founder, Chairman and CEO at MSys Technologies, said “We beam with pride in being an employee-first, customer-centric product innovation and services hub at MSys Technologies. We are honored to receive Great Place To Work Certification™ which resonates with our strong foundational values that embrace a Culture of Care, Continuous Learning, Work-life balance, and Open Door policies for everything.” “This hallmark certification onsets the transformative journey for us to improvise on all fronts and strive to be the greatest place to work for MSys-ians,” Sanjay added.

Banu Balu, Vice President, HR & Operations, MSys Technologies, said: “Getting honored with Great Place To Work Certification underscores MSys’ commitment to cultivating a ‘MSys Culture of Care.’ This culture fosters a vibrant environment where individuals peak and flourish within MSys. We’ve holistically strengthened our technology talent through multiple programs such as focussed group discussions, skip-level meetings, town hall meetings, and most importantly, one-on-one interactions,” Banu added.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1800+ organizations annually across over 20+industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community committed to making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies is a reliable partner for Software Product Engineering Services and Digital Transformation projects for its Fortune 100, Silicon Valley-based ISV Unicorns, and Technology Enterprises clientele. We help organizations accelerate digital and business transformation journeys with next-gen technologies and outcome-based pricing. For more information, please refer to our website https://www.msystechnologies.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Marketing, Public Relations, Product Investments, or other inquiries, please contact

Sameer Danave

sdanave@msystechnologies.com

Senior Director, Marketing

MSys Technologies

Website: https://www.msystechnologies.com/

Telephone: +91-20-6614 3482