Future Electronics Celebrates Wendy Carrero’s 25th Service Anniversary

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th Milestone Service Anniversary of Wendy Carrero.

“I first joined Future Electronics in 1998,” says Wendy. “My first position was in Sales Support under Avent/FAI. Advent had been purchased by Future Electronics and the employees of Advent moved to the Future Electronics location as FAI”. Wendy continued her role as Sales Support and Admin for her branch managers until 2011 when she was promoted to Inside Sales. She has held this role for the past 12 years.

“As an Inside Salesperson I manage my accounts as well as continue to support my branch with sales support and administration for my general manager,” says Wendy. “Over the past 25 years, I have received training, courses, and hands-on experience which has given me the robust knowledge I have in the electronics business.”

Wendy’s manager, John Pfisterer says of Wendy: “Wendy is a valuable member of the Philadelphia sales team. In all of her daily activities, Wendy’s positive work ethic and dedication are evident to everyone both internally and externally.”

Outside of work, Wendy enjoys family vacations and states that her “number one activity” is spending time with her five grandchildren. “They keep me young!” she says, “they are the highlight of my life”. She also enjoys cooking and baking, and sharing her baked goods with coworkers.

“It’s been a pleasure working for Future Electronics these past 25 years. The corporate team as well as my managers and coworkers through the years have made my time here enjoyable and successful. I can’t believe how fast time has passed, and I’ve been here for 25 years!” says Wendy.

Future Electronics is delighted to recognize Wendy’s hard work and dedication. The company is very proud of her accomplishments.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

