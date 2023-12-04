Family Court Racketeering Allegations Fall onto Johnson County Officers of Court from the Kansas Pro Se Dad

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Johnson County Kansas family court of Hon. Judge Paul W Burmaster along with officers in it are facing serious allegations this weekend of racketeering schemes in federal filings claimed under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. In a pleading pulled off the social media account of the pro se litigant father who is leading the separate federal judge lawsuit against Burmaster, Matthew Aaron Escalante, comes a federal complaint formed pursuing federal relief under the RICO Act. This new filing of RICO allegations is the third federal lawsuit now sitting in the Kansas federal court from pro se Escalante, and this one from the father and his children against a hierarchy of individuals alleged to be acting within and outside the court against federal laws and best interest of children. This new suit appears conjoined to the Kansas case 2:23-CV02471, Escalante v Judge Burmaster, and 2:23-CV02491 Escalante vs Escalante, Wilson and Bell Lloyd. 2:23-CV02491 is an 8 Million dollar civil rights lawsuit alleged Section 1985 Conspiracy to Interfere against the biological mother, her counsel and the children’s guardian ad litem. But this new RICO pleading includes civil Judge Burmaster and another Guardian ad Litem Trina Nudson. And Nudson owned business that is contracted by the Johnson County Courthouse to use as a ‘resource’ that provides a purported safe place for re-introduction of parents after DV instances. Layne Project LLC also provides mental health services. It is notable to point out, in regards to the Judge lawsuit 2:23-CV02471 Escalante vs Judge Burmaster, the federal suit received word from the Defendant judge on Nov 23rd, 2023. Burmaster shows having hired a defense counsel and requested more time for deadline of legal response after having over a month to provide one against allegations of family court misconduct.

According to the fathers new pleading, Judge Burmaster, Overland Park Attorney Chris T Wilson, Trina Nudson(KS Licensed GAL), and Lewanna Bell Lloyd(Kansas Licensed GAL) are accused of participating in a racketeering scheme that involves extortion crafted by Counsel Wilson and supported and elongated by the judge of the family court. While the Guardian ad Litem Bell Lloyd pushed parties into Nudson’s Layne Project LLC, to extort and suppress the father advancements. The fathers filing states he caught them in the act and Nudson fumbled the admission. This all alleged inside of a fraud protective order that is subject to collateral attack in other mentioned ongoing case of Escalante vs Judge Burmaster. Wow. Attorney Chris Wilson is partner of Overland Park firm Ward-Beam, Wilson, Kruse and Fletes LLC. Burmaster has been a district court judge since 2019, and was former criminal attorney in Kansas for a decade. Bell Lloyd has been a Guardian for over two decades, and Nudson, is a Guardian also and established Layne Project in 2008. The alleged crimes in this fathers new pleading took place over a period of last 9 months in the Johnson County judiciary court cases of 18-CV03813 and 22CV03391. Both of those civil cases show ‘transferred out of county’ to another jurisdiction, that is not disclosed. This transfer initiated by order of the Chief Judge Charles Droege on Nov 16, 2023. Info yielded by public records search on Joco public court records website.

The RICO Act was originally enacted in 1970 to combat organized crime and has since been used to prosecute a wide range of criminal activities. The Act allows for the prosecution of individuals who are part of a criminal enterprise, even if they did not personally commit the crimes. If this case summons, the defendants if found guilty and convicted could face multiple years in prison and hefty fines.

All 3 cases beforementioned are themed with evidence of conspiracy to interfere with the dad and his daughters civil rights. And the cases and claims are not being dismissed. This fathers movement in the KS high court under those allegations serves as a very stern reminder that no one is above the law and that those who abuse their positions of power against the wrong people, who refuse to be victims, will seek to hold their aggressors accountable. Unprecedented cases regarding JoCo Div 14 occurring in now in the Kansas Federal Robert J Dole courthouse.