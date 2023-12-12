Latitude49 Unveils Premium Student Housing Experience Near UNC Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Latitude49, a premier student housing community, has announced the opening of its latest upscale apartment complex serving the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Situated a few minutes away from the campus, Latitude49 offers students not just a place to live but a lifestyle that embodies comfort, convenience, and a touch of luxury.

Students can choose from meticulously designed 2 or 4-bedroom apartments featuring individual bedrooms with private bathrooms, hardwood-style flooring, and modern furnishings. Each unit boasts a private balcony or patio and comes equipped with in-unit laundry facilities, high-speed internet, and water services, all-inclusive in the rent. With per-person contracts and roommate-matching services, Latitude49 ensures a seamless living experience tailored to student needs.

Latitude49 is a student housing in Charlotte, NC, committed to providing residents with an unmatched living experience with its 24-hour on-site management team. The pet-friendly policy, which includes a dog park, recognizes the importance of companionship. Additionally, the free on-site parking and shuttle bus service to campus add to the convenience that Latitude49 offers to its residents.

For more information about Latitude49 and to schedule a tour, please visit their website or call (704) 946-6403.

About Latitude49: Latitude49 isn’t just about stylish living spaces; it’s about creating a community. The property offers an array of amenities catering to social and academic aspects of student life. A resort-style pool serves as a center of relaxation and social gatherings, while sports enthusiasts can enjoy the basketball and sand volleyball courts. The community clubhouse, featuring TVs and gaming space, is designed to foster a communal atmosphere among residents.

Company: Latitude49

Address: 901 Forty Niner Avenue

City: Charlotte

State: North Carolina

Zip code: 28262

Telephone number: (704) 946-6403