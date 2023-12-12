Future Electronics Recognizes Long-Term Employee Scott Harkin’s 30th Service Anniversary

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently recognized Scott Harkin for his 30 years of service with the company.

Scott joined Future Electronics in March 1993 as a Product Specialist for Analog Products. He then worked as a Product Manager for two years, a Supplier Development Manager for five years, a General Manager for Strategic Corporate Accounts for six years and has held the position of Global Account Manager for the past 17 years.

Scott is extremely proud of his 17 years as a Global Account Manager (GAM) and the significant sales growth the company has seen during his time in this role.

“It’s been a real pleasure and a great challenge working at Future Electronics. I have been very fortunate to be able to travel all over the world in my role as GAM, likely to places I would not have ventured on my own. My role as GAM has allowed me to grow personally and professionally and allowed me to meet many interesting people from all over the world. Many of these friendships will last a lifetime,” says Scott.

In his downtime, Scott enjoys travelling and playing golf. He has a BBA from St Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Future Electronics is proud of all that Scott has contributed to the company over the past 30 years. The company celebrates as yet another employee reaches this incredible service milestone. Future Electronics is delighted to be an employer of choice, and one worth dedicating so many years to.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com