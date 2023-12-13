MTS Mobile Truck Repair Service Expands to Offer Axle Surgeon for Semi Truck Trailers in the US and Canada

,

AMARRILO, TEXAS, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — MTS Mobile Truck Repair Service Axle Surgeon, a leading provider of on-site truck repair services, is excited to announce the expansion of their services to include axle surgeon repairs for semi truck trailers. This new offering will be available nationwide in the United States and Canada, providing a convenient and efficient solution for truck drivers in need of axle repairs.

With the trucking industry being a vital part of the economy, any downtime due to truck repairs can result in significant financial losses for trucking companies and drivers. MTS Mobile Truck Repair Service recognized this need and has expanded their services to include axle surgeon repairs for semi truck trailers. This new service will save truck drivers time and money by eliminating the need to take their trucks to a repair shop, as the repairs can now be done on-site.

The axle surgeon service will be available 24/7, providing emergency repairs for truck drivers who are stranded on the road. MTS Mobile Truck Repair Service’s team of experienced technicians are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment to handle any axle repair needs. This new service will not only benefit truck drivers, but also trucking companies who can now minimize downtime and keep their fleet running smoothly.

“They are thrilled to expand they services to include axle surgeon repairs for semi truck trailers. They goal is to provide efficient and reliable on-site truck repair services to They clients, and this new offering will allow us to do just that. They understand the importance of keeping trucks on the road, and They are committed to providing top-notch services to They clients in the US and Canada,” said John Smith, CFO of MTS Mobile Truck Repair Service.

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Service’s new axle surgeon service is now available nationwide in the United States and Canada. Truck drivers and trucking companies can contact MTS Mobile Truck Repair Service for more information and to schedule an appointment for their axle repair needs. With this new offering, MTS Mobile Truck Repair Service continues to solidify their position as a leader in the on-site truck repair industry.

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Axle Surgeon, a leading national provider of axle spindle repair and replacement services, today announced the launch of its revolutionary threaded spindle design. This innovative design offers a number of advantages over traditional welded spindles, including:

Reduced downtime: Threaded spindles can be replaced in a fraction of the time it takes to replace a welded spindle. This is because threaded spindles can be simply screwed into the axle tube, while welded spindles must be cut out and welded in place.

Lower costs: Threaded spindles are less expensive to replace than welded spindles. This is because threaded spindles do not require the labor-intensive welding process.

Improved safety: Threaded spindles are stronger and more durable than welded spindles. This is because threaded spindles are not susceptible to cracking or breaking, which can occur with welded spindle.

Operating seamlessly throughout the USA and Canada, MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is on a path of continuous expansion providing on-site product demonstrations. offering spindle replacement services to they valued customers.

Guaranteed Customers Satisfaction

Spindles Designed for Excellence

Patented Technology

Exclusive On-Site Product Demonstration

Doorstep delivery of Spindles

Skilled and Experienced Team

AXLE SPINDLE AMERICAN INGENUITY

– Leading spindle manufacturer for trucks and trailers.

– Truck and semi trailer spindle available for all commercial trucks models.

How do i know what spindle I have on my truck or trailer?

A part number should be visible on the bearing. The part number can identify what size spindle you have.

– Freightliner

– International

– Peterbilt

– Sterling

– Volvo

– Western Star

– Kenworth

– Hino

“They are excited to introduce they new threaded spindle design to the market,” said john Smith, CEO of MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc. “This innovative design is a game-changer for the trucking industry. It will help fleets save money, reduce downtime, and improve safety.”

The new threaded spindle design is available for a variety of truck and trailer applications. MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc also offers a mobile spindle replacement service that can replace spindles on-site.

About MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is a leading provider of axle spindle repair and replacement services. The company has a team of experienced technicians who are experts in spindle repair and replacement. MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc offers a variety of spindle repair and replacement services, including:

Drive Axle Repair

Trailer Spindle Repair

Brake Spider Repair

Threaded spindle replacement

Welded spindle repair

Spindle straightening

Spindle reconditioning

The MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is committed to providing the highest quality spindle repair and replacement services in the industry. They company is also committed to providing its customers with excellent customer service.

For more information about MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc, please visit they website.

Additional Information

Threaded spindles are a more environmentally friendly option than welded spindles, as they do not require the use of hazardous welding materials.

Threaded spindles are also more versatile than welded spindles, as they can be easily adjusted or replaced if necessary.

Contact: John Smith

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc

(844) 216-4820