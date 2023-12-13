Future Electronics Recently Hosted Tech Day: Driving Innovation in Industrial Automation in Nanjing, China

Nanjing, China, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is delighted with the results of its special edition of Tech Day in Nanjing, China on November 15th, 2023. The theme of this Tech Day was Driving Innovation in Industrial Automation.

Tech Day is a series of seminars focused on trending and rapidly growing applications where the top global semiconductor suppliers gather to learn, innovate, and address real-world issues.

As a leader in the industry, Future Electronics is proud to bring industry leaders together to shape the future. Learnings at Tech Day Nanjing included:-

Future Strategy: From market trends to technological evolution, Future Electronics unveiled the tech development blueprint in the field of industrial automation.

– Win-Win Cooperation: By bringing together international semiconductor manufacturing partners, cutting-edge product solutions were shared as participants worked together to drive development.

– Innovative Solutions: Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering Group presented participants with forward-looking solutions that will help teams research, develop, and iterate quickly and efficiently.

– Demo Salon: Attendees were able to participate in hands-on demonstrations, chat with manufacturers, share ideas, and refresh their knowledge of electronics design.

November 15th’s Tech Day covered applications such as robotics, warehouse automation, discretes, high-input voltage, wired solutions, and many more.

Future Electronics would like to thank all who participated in this exciting edition of Tech Day in Nanjing. For more information about upcoming events, please visit https://www.futureelectronics.cn/en/resources/events/techday202311 .

