NocFree Lite Makes Split Keyboards as Commonplace as Ergonomic Chairs

Hong Kong, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — NocFree Lite, a groundbreaking split wireless mechanical keyboard, was unveiled on Kickstarter on November 28. Achieving its funding goal by December 2, it’s set to make ergonomic typing as common as ergonomic chairs.

In today’s workspaces, ergonomic chairs are essential for office wellness. Shifting focus to another essential but often overlooked office tool, NocFree introduces its keyboards, designed to alleviate strain on wrists, arms, and shoulders. Its adaptable design supports various body types and habits, encouraging a natural posture.

Addressing the challenges of most split keyboards, like their steep learning curve and cost, NocFree aims for accessibility. Its user-friendly design and affordability make ergonomic typing available to all. It features a staggered layout, a unique ability to be used as a single board or split, and a minimalist design that fits seamlessly into any workspace.