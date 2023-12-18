Edoxi Business Conclave Draws Over a Hundred Entrepreneurs to Dubai, Empowering them with Knowledge and Networking Opportunities

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Edoxi Training Institute, a leading professional training and development organisation in Dubai, hosted a highly impactful one-day business conclave named ‘Reboot Your Business’ on December 9, 2023, at the DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel in Dubai. The event drew an impressive gathering of over a hundred ambitious entrepreneurs, providing them with a unique platform to connect, share insights, forge alliances, and learn from seasoned industry experts.

Small and medium-scale entrepreneurs spanning various sectors such as healthcare, logistics, education, food and restaurants, and retail participated actively in the event. Notably, the conclave brought together entrepreneurs not only from the UAE but also from Saudi Arabia and Oman, fostering a diverse exchange of ideas and experiences.

Renowned industry expert, business coach, and esteemed corporate trainer from India, Shamim Rafeeq, led the event. The conclave centred on navigating today’s intense business landscape, emphasising the development of leadership skills, adapting to market dynamics, and priming entrepreneurs for investor engagement. Mr. Shamim Rafeeq underscored the significance of transitioning from people-centric businesses to process-driven models, a pivotal theme throughout the conclave.

Sharafudhin Mangalad, Edoxi’s CEO, and Muhammad Fasil delivered keynote speeches, setting the tone for an engaging and insightful event. Ashitha Pillai, Edoxi’s Business Administrator, extended a warm welcome to the entrepreneurs, while Neena Raj, the Senior Soft Skills Trainer, delivered the concluding remarks and thanked the guests for their participation. The conclave emerged as a huge success, offering entrepreneurs an invaluable platform to collaborate, network, and engage in fruitful business interactions.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Mr. Sharafudhin Mangalad, CEO of Edoxi (www.edoxi.com), said, “The conclave provided a unique experience for everyone involved, and we are delighted with its success. Witnessing entrepreneurs eager to collaborate and share their best practices was truly rewarding.”

Edoxi Training Institute remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing and empowering entrepreneurs and businesses. The business conclave exemplifies the company’s dedication to supporting businesses in thriving amidst today’s dynamic market conditions.

