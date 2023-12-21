CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mesh nozzle plate market looks promising with opportunities in the medical, electronics, cosmetics and printers markets. The global mesh nozzle plate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of additive manufacturing methods like electroforming due to the rising demand for highly precise products, wide usage from medical to industrial applications, and rise in the chemical and petrochemical industries due to industrialization, urbanization, and economic development.

In this market, metals and alloys and engineered plastics are the major segments of mesh nozzle plate market by material type.

Lucintel forecasts that metals and alloys will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their excellent durability and wide range of applications.

Within this market, cosmetics will remain the largest segment due to growing utilization of mesh nozzle plates in atomizers, such as humidifiers, diffusers, and perfumes, for aerosolizing liquid into a fine mist.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to extensive incorporation of additive manufacturing technologies for producing micro and macro components with broad applications in industries, cosmetics, and healthcare.

Temicon, Veco, APC International, Johnson Matthey Piezo Products, Microbase, Informatic Component Technology, Tekceleo, Piezo Direct, Dongguan Cosson Electronic Plastic, and APC International are the major suppliers in the mesh nozzle plate market.

