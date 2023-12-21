The Global High Flexible Coupling Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030

High Flexible Coupling Market

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high flexible coupling market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, automotive, and power generation markets. The global high flexible coupling market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are popularity of electric vehicle systems is consistently increasing, rising demand for efficient and high-quality connections is accelerating the industry’s adoption, and growing investment to boost crude oil production and rising light distillate demand.

In this market, elastomeric couplings, disc coupling and grid coupling are the major segments of high flexible coupling market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that elastomeric couplings is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to their ability to absorb shocks and vibrations, making them ideal for automotive and aerospace applications.

Within this market, oil & gas will remain the largest segment due to substantial use of flexible shaft couplings, ensuring high torque transmission and durability.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from industries such as mining, metals, oil and gas, and power plants.

The Timken Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Regal Rexnord, Vulkan, Comintec, Renk, KTR Systems, Renold, Ortlinghaus-Werke, and Flender are the major suppliers in the high flexible coupling market.

