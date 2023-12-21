Global Steam Trap Market is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global steam trap market looks promising with opportunities in the chemicals, energy & power, food & beverages, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals markets. The global steam trap market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for steam systems that are energy-efficient and increasing integration of automation in steam systems, and an increase in the number of stringent rules enforced by regulatory agencies in an effort to boost production efficiency and save costs, as well as a spike in the demand for strong yet lightweight steam traps.

In this market, mechanical, thermodynamics and thermostatic are the major segments of steam trap market by products.

Lucintel forecasts that mechanical is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its resilience, simplicity, and dependability, which have increased their appeal in a range of industrial applications.

Steam Trap Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Emerson Electric, Schlumberger, Thermax, Velan, Watts Water Technologies, Armstrong, TLV, Forbes Marshall, and Xylem are the major suppliers in the steam trap market.

