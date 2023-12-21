Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cloud Dictation Solution Market to $1.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud dictation solution market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare and life sciences, legal and law enforcement, architecture, construction, and real estate, and media, journalism, and entertainment markets. The global cloud dictation solution market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are enhanced efficiency, precision, cost-effectiveness, mobility, and tailored workflow adjustments and user-friendly experience.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud dictation solution market to 2030 by component (hardware and software), enterprise type (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), end use industry (healthcare & life sciences, legal & law enforcement, architecture, construction, & real estate, media, journalism, & entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware and software are the major segments of cloud dictation solution market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that software is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to advantages like affordability, user-friendly interface, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Within this market, healthcare and life sciences will remain the highest segment due to utilization of encrypted and secure cloud technology provides physicians with enhanced mobility and flexibility, leading to increased patient engagement.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased partnerships, collaborations, and the introduction of ai-powered voice solutions in key industries like healthcare, legal, and law enforcement.

Nuance Communications, Speech Processing Solutions, 3M, Dolbey & Company, Voicepoint, Crescendo Systems, Arrendale Associates, Speechwrite, Lexacom, and Dictalogic are the major suppliers in the cloud dictation solution market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

