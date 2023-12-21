CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ferrite sleeve market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, IT and telecommunication, industrial, and healthcare markets. The global ferrite sleeve market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient appliances and devices and rising adoption of wireless technology.

In this market, audio equipment, automotive ECU, bluetooth, broadband transformer, computer application are the major segments of ferrite sleeve market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that audio equipment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for wireless audio devices.

Within this market, consumer electronic will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and laptops across the globe.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid expansion of the consumer electronic, information technology and telecommunication, and industrial sectors and presence of major electronic manufacturers in the region.

Abracon, TDK, Fair-Ritet, Kemet, and EPCOS are the major suppliers in the ferrite sleeve market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056