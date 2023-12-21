The Global Baggage Handling System Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global baggage handling system market looks promising with opportunities in the check-in, screening, and loading, conveying and sorting, ad unloading and reclaim markets. The global baggage handling system market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising number of passenger traffic, significant advancements in multimodal transportation methods, and growing focus on improving operational efficiency at airports.

In this market, conveyor and destination coded vehicle are the major segments of baggage handling system market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that conveyor will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it is considered as the prime transportation medium for baggage.

Within this market, conveying and sorting will remain the largest segment due to rising number of air and marine passengers.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increase in number of passengers traveling and rising number of upcoming airport projects in the region.

Siemens, Vanderlande Industries, Daifuku, Pteris Global Limited, Beumer, and SITA, are the major suppliers in the baggage handling system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056