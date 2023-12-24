Crescent City Auction Gallery will Hold An Important Estates Auction Jan 19th-20th, Online and Live

New Orleans, LA, 2023-Dec-24 — /EPR Network/ — Nearly 800 fine lots pulled from prominent local and regional estates and collections will come up for bid in a two-day Important Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th, by Crescent City Auction Gallery, online and live in the gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Start times both days will be 11 am Central.

It will be an eclectic sale, one featuring couture purses by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermes, Gucci and Givenchy; ladies’ rings and other jewelry, plus a men’s 18k yellow gold and steel 36mm Rolex Datejust wristwatch (est. $3,000-$5,000); bronzes, including works by Carl Brose and Jules Moigniez; and an unglazed pottery bowl by George Ohr (1857-1918) (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The rest of the two days will feature the kinds of quality items people have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery: fine French, English and American furniture; original paintings and watercolors, many by noted local and regional artists; well-known prints and etchings; Oriental carpets; sterling silver (including flatware, Tiffany and silver-plate); and chandeliers.

Original paintings by local and regional artists will be led by an acrylic and mixed media with resin on a gallery-wrapped canvas by Sarah Ashley Longshore (La./Ala., b. 1975), titled You Do Not Look Fat, You Look Crazy (est. $5,000-$7,000); and a watercolor and gouache on cardboard by George Viavant (La., 1872-1925), titled Swamp Scene with Herons (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Other paintings will include a 1992 watercolor by Jim Blanchard (La., b. 1955), titled St. Mary’s Hall, Dominican College (est. $2,000-$4,000); a 1960 oil on canvas by Noel Rockmore (La., 1928-1995), titled Kaja (est. $1,000-$2,000); a 1976 oil on board by Rhoda Brady Stokes (La./Miss., 1902-1988), titled Scrapping Cotton the Old Way (est. $1,200-$1,800); and an oil on canvas by Joseph A. Wilhelm (La., 1923-2003), titled Liberty Ship Meteor (est. $800-$1,200).

French furniture will include a Louis XV cherrywood commode (est. $800-$1,200); an 8-piece Louis XV style carved walnut needlepoint parlor set, including long settee and seven arm chairs (est. $800-$1,200); a French Provincial style cherrywood buffet a deux corps (est. $600-$900); and an 1840 French Empire marble-top bronze mounted mahogany commode (est. $600-$1,200).

Also from France will be armoires, homme debout, sideboards, writing and farmhouse tables, rush seat chairs, secretaires a abbatant, marble-top commodes and nightstands, tall case clocks, desks, fauteuils, a three-piece bedroom suite, mirrors, bergeres, sets of chairs and vitrines.

American furniture will feature a 19th century Victorian carved mahogany full tester bed, made for the Southern market (est. $1,000-$2,000); a mid-19th century 4-piece burled walnut bedroom suite (est. $1,000-$2,000); a mid-19th century carved rosewood armoire (est. $700-$1,200) and other armoires; a high-back bed; and a Federal secretary bookcase.

English furniture will include a set of ten Chippendale style chairs, a tall chest and an inlaid linen press. The blackamoors up for bid include a nicely carved blackamoor on a stand (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a pair of 20th century polychromed bronze female blackamoor figures, each with a leopard skin wrap and a clinging putto, on an ebonized composition base (est. $1,200-$1,800).

Paintings by acclaimed European artists will be highlighted by an oil on linen by Alexander Mark Rossi (British, 1840-1916), titled The Private View from 1881 (est. 4,000-$8,000); and an oil on wood panel by Niek van der Plas (Dutch, b. 1954), titled Beach Scene (est. $3,000-5,000).

Bric-a-brac will be led by the George Ohr pottery bowl, plus a reuge bird automaton, lamps, Mardi Gras items, art glass, terracotta and porcelain. The jewelry category will contain diamonds, sapphires, rubies, tanzanites, emeralds and other desirable precious stones.

There is even a selection of weapons in the auction. These include several Japanese Samurai swords, guns and other memorabilia. One lot to watch is the pair of reproduction Spanish dueling pistols, 20th century, .44 caliber, in a nice rosewood case with lock and key (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Internet bidding will be provided by CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. An in-person preview for this auction will begin on Tuesday, January 10th, Monday thru Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm, excluding weekends. The catalog is also up and online.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th, beginning at 11 am Central time both days, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates posted often.

