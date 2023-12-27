Wound Dressing Industry – The Evolution From Battlefield to Hospital

Global wound dressing industry data book, pblished by Grand View Research’s is a collection of sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global wound dressing industry was valued at USD 61.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Abdominal Pads Report Highlights

The global abdominal pads market size was valued at USD 967.9 million in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. The abdominal pad is used as a secondary dressing over a primary dressing such as alginate or hydro fiber and it is made up of highly absorbent material to absorb excess fluid. The market for abdominal pads is anticipated to be majorly driven by the rising cases of burn injuries and the surge in the prevalence of chronic wounds. Moreover, the rise in the number of surgical procedures is further expected to fuel market growth.

Burns continue to be one of the most prevalent types of injuries, making up a significant number of trauma cases for hospital emergencies globally, marking a decline in their frequency. Burns also continue to cause high mortality rates and morbidity. According to an article titled, “The Global Macroeconomic Burden of Burn Injuries” published in PRS Journal in October 2021, over nine million people suffer from thermal injuries annually across the world. Among those injured, 90% of mortality occurs in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Nearly half of these fatalities take place in the South-East Asian regions with the majority occurring in low and middle-income nations. In India, seven million individuals experience burn injuries annually, resulting in 1.4 lakh fatalities and 2.4 lakh disabled people. Thus, the rising prevalence of burn injuries is fueling the abdominal pads market growth.

Medical Adhesive Tapes Report Highlights

The global medical adhesive tapes market size was valued at USD 750.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders, such as diabetic ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and traumatic wounds, is one of the key factors leading to an increase in the usage of medical adhesive tapes. For instance, according to WHO figures, every year, roughly 1.2 million people die due to vehicle crashes, whereas 20 to 50 million people incur non-fatal injuries.

The demand for medical adhesive tapes significantly reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical adhesive tapes are an essential component of healthcare, but due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, there has been a decline in market demand. Hospitals and clinics were under more pressure to reprofile their patients and give COVID-19 patients priority care as the rate of hospitalization rose. However, players in this industry changed their approaches by deciding to pursue R&D throughout the pandemic and creating cutting-edge technologies to assist in the fight against the virus.

Super Absorbent Dressings Report Highlights

The global super absorbent dressings market size was valued at USD 99.92 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for super-absorbent dressings is expected to increase due to an increase in the number of chronic diseases across the globe. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, 44% of Canadian adults have at least one of the ten most common chronic conditions. According to a similar source, 11% of Canadians suffer from diabetes, whereas 8% have cancer. Furthermore, a rise in the geriatric population is one of the major driving factors in the market. For instance, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, in 2017, the geriatric population comprised 6.2 million, which was expected to reach 10.4 million by 2037. Therefore, an increase in the number of chronic diseases, along with the growth of the geriatric population, is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Super absorbent dressings are designed to minimize the adherence to wounds and manage exudate. These dressings can be used over surgical incisions, burns, lacerations, exudating wounds, or grafts. Thus, an increase in the number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to OMICS Group Conference, about 51.4 million surgical procedures are carried out in UAE, whereas this number increases to 234 million worldwide. Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Wound Dressing Industry are –

• 3M

• Paul Hartmann AG

• MiMedx

• Medline Industries

• Smith & Nephew

• ConvaTec Group PLC

• Integra LifeSciences

• B. Braun SE

• Molnlycke Health Care AB

• Brightwake Ltd.

• Lohmann & Rauscher