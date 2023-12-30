Bangkok, Thailand, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — With a grand success of past three series of Neuroscience conference, we welcome you all to attend the “4th International Conference on Neuroscience and Psychiatry” scheduled during November 14-15, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The main theme of the conference is “Modern Revolution for the Future of Neuroscience and Psychiatry”. Join this intimate forum to create meaningful partnerships with 100+ Neuroscience experts. Translate key technological & mechanistic neuroscience advances into the clinic.

Our goal is to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of Neuroscience and Psychiatry to exchange and share meaningful experiences of various treatment procedures for mental health, neurological disorders and stroke.

Neuroscience 2024 is Going Hybrid! This Conference will be a hybrid event (there will be both an in-person conference and a virtual conference). Making the congress more accessible helps us to achieve our mission to elaborate and advance the Neuroscience and Psychiatry, and to expand the contribution to the Neuroscience and Psychiatry community by reaching a much larger audience all over the region.

We strongly believe that Neuroscience 2024 will be a huge success and exceed our expectations extremely.