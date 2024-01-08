Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 3.0.0 Adds a Duplicate Folder Finder and Other New Features

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows has been updated to version 3.0.0 to add new features like finding duplicate folders, improve similar image detection, and enhance user experience.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows can find duplicate images, videos, audios, documents and other duplicate files on Windows PC and external storage devices. In addition, it can identify similar images. It allows users to remove all duplicate files with a click.

“Cisdem Duplicate Finder can scan for and remove duplicate files and similar photos, ” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “It offers great accuracy, ease of use and customizability. To make it more powerful, this update adds a duplicate folder finder feature. Two other new features are saving scan results and specifying file types to scan. The update also enhances user experience by showing a progress bar and real-time scan results.”

“This update also optimizes similar image detection and the detection settings,” Riley adds.

What’s new in version 3.0.0?

Added support for saving/opening scan result

Added settings for scanning files with specific extensions

Added support for previewing/manipulating scan result during the scanning process

Added display for scanning duration

Optimized scanning speed

Optimized settings of scanning similar images

Added support for scanning duplicate folders

Optimized image preview (supports previewing HEIC and other images)

Optimized algorithm of scanning similar images

Fixed some known bugs

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows main features

Find all types of duplicate files

This Windows duplicate file finder can find duplicate photos, videos, songs, documents, archives and other types of duplicate files. It accurately identifies duplicate files by content (regardless of filename). It also offers a way to identify duplicate files by filename.

Find duplicate folders

It can identify duplicate folders by content. If two or multiple folders are exactly the same regardless of folder name, they are a set of duplicate folders.

Also find similar photos

It can also find near-duplicate photos (aka similar photos), such as photos that look the same but have different resolutions, file sizes or formats and photos that look similar. It groups them together for users to easily keep the best shots and get rid of the unnecessary ones.

Find duplicate files in and across locations, internal or external

This duplicate file finder for Windows can find duplicate files in and across folders/drives. In addition to a computer’s internal hard drive, it supports external hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards and other external storage devices.

It can even help users get rid of duplicate files in cloud storage services such as Google Drive, OneDrive and Amazon Photos.

Let users sort and view/preview the found duplicate files

Cisdem Duplicate Finder displays the duplicate files that have been found under the All tab in the results window. Users can also view them by file type. For example, the Images tab only displays duplicate images. The built-in image preview feature allows users to preview duplicate photos side by side.

Automatically select duplicate files for users to delete with a click

In each set of duplicate files, Cisdem Duplicate Finder automatically and smartly selects all but one file for deletion. It also provides multiple selection rules (such as Select Newest) to help users mass select. Or, users can select or deselect by hand.

Offer three ways to delete duplicates

There are three options when it comes to how to delete the selected duplicate files: Move to Recycle Bin (default), Move to Folder and Remove Permanently. With the Move to Recycle Bin option, users can easily restore deleted files.

Easy to use and customize

This app is easy to use with a simple and intuitive interface. It allows users to customize how to find and remove duplicate files. For example, users can set the app to ignore certain files and folders when it looks for duplicate files.

Support Windows 11, 10 and earlier

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is compatible with Windows 7 or later, 64-bit version required.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. A one-time purchase for 1 PC (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. A one-year subscription for 1 PC costs $19.99. Discounts are available for multiple licenses. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of multimedia, data recovery, PDF, and utility software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.