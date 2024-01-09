Stevens Auction’s will Hold Annual New Year’s Multi-Estate Sale on January 20th, Live and Online

Aberdeen, MS, 2024-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Stevens Auction Company’s first big sale of the New Year, on Saturday, January 20th, will feature the contents of the circa 1838, 5,000-square-foot estate home in Columbus, Mississippi known as Magnolia Hill. The auction will be held in Stevens Auction’s new gallery facility at 129 East Commerce Street in downtown Aberdeen, as well as online.

“Mr. and Mrs. Sapp sold their magnificent home and moved back to the family home in Lincoln, Nebraska, so they are selling everything from Magnolia Hill,” said Dwight Stevens of Stevens Auction Company. “We will also be selling the contents of an 1899 Victorian home located in the historic district of Decatur, Alabama, as well as several other prominent Southern estates.”

Each of these estates contains beautiful antiques and pieces of Southern finery that include handmade Persian rugs, premier artwork from the 19th century until the present day, antique lighting, porcelain, cast iron garden items, primitives, bronze statues, antique mirrors, china, half and full tester beds, clocks, statuary, and hundreds of other fine pieces – over 400 lots in all.

The event is officially titled Stevens Auction Company’s annual New Year’s multi-estate sale. One lot certain to attract bidder interest is the pair of 19th century carved wood blackamoors that each stands 80 inches tall and could date as far back as 1820. The pair, which at one time were fired by gas, would make a handsome addition to any décor and should bring $8,000-$15,000.

Fine furniture, much of it pulled from Magnolia Hill will be plentiful, to include these pieces:

– A stunning pair of John H. Belter rosewood laminated arm chairs in the Rosalie pattern, in excellent condition (est. $6,000-$10,000).

– A circa 1840 mahogany oversized Empire butler’s secretary, also in fine shape, 9 feet 9 inches tall by 57 inches wide (est. $4,000-$8,000).

– A circa 1840 mahogany Empire full tester plantation bed with a new mattress, 9 feet 1 inch tall by 72 inches long by 55 inches wide (est. $4,000-$6,000).

– A rosewood laminated rococo sofa in the Rosalie with grapes pattern, in good condition, with no breaks or repairs, but in need of upholstery, 74 inches wide (est. $4,000-$8,000).

An oil on canvas painting titled A Holiday Gathering, personally signed by Thomas Kinkade and measuring 34 inches by 42 inches, has an estimate of $3,500-$7,000; a lovely signed Royal Bonn caped urn in a tapestry pattern, 18 inches tall, should reach $1,500-$2,500; and a beautiful gold gilded rococo pier mirror with ornate carving, 7 feet 11 inches tall, is estimated at $1,500-$2,400.

A mahogany grandfather clock signed Breitinger and Sons (Philadelphia), with five tubes, in running condition but with a broken arch crown, 8 feet 4 inches tall by 25 inches wide, should fetch $1,500-$2,500; and a Victorian tantalus set (case holding decanters of alcoholic beverages), having Boulle trim and all the original etched crustal bottles, is expected to sell for $800-$1,500.

Returning to furniture, a 19th century ebony and rosewood bonheur du jour French desk (small delicate writing table) with a brass gallery and all original Sevres plaques, 54 inches wide by 23 inches deep, carries an estimate of $3,000-$5,000; while a set of ten rosewood laminated dining chairs with carved backs by John H. Belter is expected to change hands for $2,000-$3,000.

A rosewood Victorian rococo triple-back parlor sofa by Charles Boudoine, extensively carved, with the original pink velvet upholstery and bolster pillows, should command $2,000-$2,500; a pair of Belter parlor laminated side chairs in the Rosalie pattern is estimated at $800-$1,600; and a circa 1860 rosewood pierced carved love seat with beautiful like-new upholstery, attributed to Henkels (Philadelphia), 44 inches tall by 66 inches wide, is expected to garner $1,500-$2,000.

Rounding out this short list of expected top lots is an antique cut glass lamp with a mushroom shade, 21 inches tall, in excellent condition (est. $400-$800); and a hand-made true antique Oriental rug made in China, with even wear, 10 feet by 13 feet 6 inches (est. $800-$1,500).

An open house preview will be held in the Stevens Auction gallery on Friday, January 19th, from 10-6 Central time. The auction will be held the next day starting at 10 am CST. Online bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

New pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check back often for new additions and further information.

Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those bidders with a valid state resale number. Light refreshments will be served on auction day.

To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the auction slated for Saturday, January 20th at 10 am Central time, visit www.stevensauction.com.

