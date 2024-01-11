GD Supplies Launches Resale Marketplace for MicroBT Whatsminer Miner in the USA

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Today, people require simple mining hardware with a sleek design and less weight. GD Supplies offers lightweight and high-quality mining products to every customer. Now, the company has launched a resale marketplace for MicroBT Mining Hardware in the USA. The announcement was made by the company at the recent event.

At the event, the CEO and Chairman of the company said, “USA has the highest number of cryptocurrency miners in the globe. With the growing demand for mining in cryptocurrency, it is necessary to increase the supply of mining tools. Our company GD Supplies has launched a resale marketplace for MicroBT Crypto Mining Hardware. This marketplace offers all the popular models of WhatsMiner at a reasonable rate for people who want to start solo mining.”

The CEO further added, “Our Company has decided to fulfill the demands of every miner residing in the various parts of the country. We offer the best prices in the country with various other benefits like speedy delivery of the products, long-term warranty, and best after-sales service.

Each product sold on our marketplace is tested by experienced engineers and technicians. Most mining products that we offer come with different benefits such as high hash rate, high efficiency, low noise level, and so on. We also offer Bitcoin mining hardware on our online store for miners who want to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and other kinds of cryptocurrencies. Our company delivers the Best Bitcoin Miner and other products to every part of the country.

Customers will receive a wide range of other benefits such as easy returns and replacement, special discounts on bulk orders, and good service. We aim to make mining easy for beginners who want to earn huge profits in the cryptocurrency market. Our products are durable and give the best performance even after years.”

About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is a top-notch supplier of miners. It offers different miners such as MicroBT Whatsminer M30S, MicroBT Whatsminer M50, MicroBT Whatsminer M33+, MicroBT Whatsminer M53S, and others. The company has been offering high-grade miners to customers for many years.

This company offers accurate service, the best prices, a long-term warranty, and the best after-sales services to every customer. It provides the tested products as per the demands of every customer. The company has set a good record of offering premium quality MicroBT Mining machine with rich features.