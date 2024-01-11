Future Electronics Solidifies as Leading Electronic Component Distributor in Energy Innovation Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to relaunch a campaign centered around Energy Innovation solutions for its customer base.

With an extensive portfolio of advanced electronic components tailored for Energy Innovation applications, Future Electronics solidifies its leadership in delivering cutting-edge technologies to continue improving the environment.

As part of the worldwide campaign, Future Electronics will center themselves around four key, trending technology subsegments:

– EV Charging

– E-Mobility

– Solar & Renewable Energy

– Energy Storage

– Smart Grid & Metering

Future Electronics is committed to providing customers with state-of-the-art solutions across various Energy Innovation areas.

To learn more about the newly launched global initiative, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/our-solutions/energy-innovation.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

