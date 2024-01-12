Bedding Industry Key Players Analysis: Chellco Industries Limited and Purple Innovation, Inc.

Bedding Industry Data Book – Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Blankets Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Bedding Industry was valued at USD 148.06 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s bedding sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Mattress Market Insights

The global mattress market size was valued at USD 58.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing product demand from the real estate sector to serve the needs of the residential segment has led to an increase in the sales of home furnishings, such as mattresses, pillowcases, and bed linen products, among others. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of the market. People were reluctant to leave their homes because of the pandemic. As a result, the e-commerce sector has experienced growth, and businesses are creating innovative tactics to enable customers to purchase mattresses from the convenience of their homes.

Consumer willingness to pay for sleep solutions has changed significantly worldwide, not just in the major cities but also in smaller cities and towns. People’s desire to conduct in-depth research, compare pricing and make knowledgeable selections when purchasing mattresses and other sleep solutions have substantially improved as awareness has expanded. The increasing number of luxury hotels in the U.S. is also expected to significantly contribute to revenue growth as the bedding used in these hotels is of superior quality. These products cost a lot more than regular bedding products and this is projected to positively impact the mattress market.

Latex mattresses were priced higher compared to other mattress types, ranging from USD 1,900 to USD 2,000. Thus, manufacturers are under continuous pressure to reduce costs while offering quality and premium products to enhance their sales volume as well as contribution to their overall revenue. Furthermore, industry players face intense competition, especially from top manufacturers as they have a larger customer base. Strong brand recognition and vast distribution networks also intensify the degree of rivalry among companies. The key players have been implementing various expansion strategies, including partnerships and product launches, to grow in the industry. Moreover, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the production of smart mattresses.

Blankets Market Insights

The global Blankets Market size was valued at USD 31.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is anticipated to continue expanding due to the rising demand for comfort and luxury among the working-class populace in developing nations like China and India. Consumer purchasing behavior is significantly influenced by the design, quality, and color of blankets. Given the shift in shopper behavior, consumers have been seen to favor vibrant and striking colors. These popular hues and designs have been used by blanket manufacturers in their newest creations.

Globally changing weather patterns have played a significant part in advancing the usefulness of electric blankets over the past few years. Temperature control advantages and supreme ease are provided by the blanket’s capacity to warm itself. The industry size is anticipated to increase as a result of rising customer awareness and the frequent introduction of new, high-quality blankets.

Bedding Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The recent developments and innovation strategies by market players have resulted in a positive impact on the market, wherein companies are focusing on investments in R&D activities to gain a competitive edge over other players. However, the market still witnesses moderate to high entry barriers owing to technological advancements, including process engineering, automation, and artificial intelligence by established players in the manufacturing processes.

Key players operating in the Bedding Industry are:

