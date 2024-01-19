Recycled Plastics Industry Helps To Give Second Life To A Waste

Global recycled plastics sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

The economic value generated by the recycled plastics industry was estimated at approximately USD 47.61 Billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses involved in the raw material suppliers, manufacturers of recycled plastic-based packaging products, distribution & supply, and application of recycled plastics.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Growth & Trends

The global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market size is expected to reach USD 18.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a 9.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Polyethylene includes high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Polyethylene dominated the recycled plastics market in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising consumption of polyethylene for producing reusable bags, agriculture films, toys, milk bottles, housewares, containers, shampoo bottles, trays, food packaging films, and toys. Furthermore, properties such as excellent solvent resistance, high tensile strength, flexibility, toughness, and relative transparency drive the demand for polyethylene in the recycled plastics market. Recycled HDPE is mainly used to manufacture milk cartons, cutting boards, garbage bins, pens, plastics, fencing, tables, lumber, and bottles. Recycled HDPE offers stiffness with a highly crystalline structure and high density. LDPE waste is mainly generated from household products such as grocery bags, squeezable bottles, plastic wraps, and frozen food containers. Recycled LDPE produces bubble wraps, furniture, garbage cans, and floorings.

Recycled Polyethylene Market Growth & Trends

Various types of clothing, such as t-shirts and jackets, use fiber from recycled PET. It is also used in manufacturing automobile seat covers, sofa & chair seat covers, and carpets. The low production cost of clothing and favorable government regulations are the factors expected to drive the demand for recycled PET. Increasing investments in sports activities globally are augmenting the growth of the sports clothing & accessories market, which, in turn, are expected to drive the demand for recycled PET fibers. Jerseys for sports teams are the most common products manufactured using recycled PET fiber. The market for jerseys has grown substantially in Asia Pacific over the past ten years due to increased sports activities in the region, especially in China and India.

The recycled PET market is the largest in the Asia Pacific because of a strong manufacturing industry wherein rPET is widely used across several applications. A broad customer base, government initiatives, and cheap production costs are expected to grow the rPET market. Asia Pacific will continue to be the largest market for rPET owing to a strong network of manufacturing facilities located in economically viable countries in the region. The high import of post-consumer PET bottles and primary production sites due to relaxed regulations is expected to drive market growth.

Recycled Polypropylene Market Growth & Trends

Polypropylene offers excellent chemical and mechanical properties, which make it suitable for use in various industries such as automotive, packaging & labeling, and medical devices. Recycled polypropylene is also used to manufacture battery cases, signal lights, battery cables, brooms and brushes, ice scrapers, kitchen utensils, plastic lumber, outdoor rugs, and oil funnels.

Polypropylene is one of the most formulated plastics across the globe. Properties of polypropylene, such as low moisture & vapor transmission, excellent optical clarity in biaxially oriented films & stretch blow molded containers, and chemical and electrical resistance, are further propelling its demand in the recycled plastics market. Moreover, it manufactures garden rakes, storage bins, shipping pallets, and trays.

Recycled Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Analysis And Forecast

Sorting and separation are significant challenges in the polyvinyl chloride recycling process. Different formulations composed of various additives are used to produce PVC plastic products, and separating different types of plastics, fillers, and stabilized flame retardants takes work. Furthermore, contamination of other waste streams, such as polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, and polyethylene with polyvinyl chloride, carries a significant risk of releasing hydrochloric acid (HCI) at elevated temperatures. These issues associated with PVC recycling affect its demand in the recycled plastics market.

Polyvinyl chloride is found in rigid bottles, clamshells, flexible medical & bedding bags, shrink wrap, wire/cable insulation-coated fabrics, and flooring. Recycled polyvinyl chloride is used to manufacture windows, pipes, floor tiles & mats, gutters, electrical boxes, traffic cones, garden hoses, fencing, films & sheets, cassette trays, electrical boxes, mobile home skirting, and binders, among others.

Key players operating in the Recycled Plastics Industry are –

• Biffa

• Placon

• Clear Path Recycling LLC

• Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

• Indorama Ventures Public Ltd.

• Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co., Ltd.

• PolyQuest

• Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

• Phoenix Technologies

• Libolon