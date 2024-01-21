Johnson County KS Family Court Corruption Whistleblows as a Pro Se Father Pushes a Summary Judgement

KANSAS CITY, KS, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — A federal lawsuit filed by a pro se plaintiff father named Matthew Escalante against Chief Judge Charles Droege in the U.S. District Court in Kansas has come to a legal deadline. The lawsuit alleges that Judge Droege violated Escalante’s constitutional rights and committed a crime by restricting Escalante’s ability to represent himself in court cases by simulating a Chief Judge Order that never existed.

Though judges typically have judicial immunity from civil lawsuits, Escalante’s complaint argues that Judge Droege’s actions fall under an exception of Judicial Immunity Doctrine. Judge Droege has missed the deadline to file an answer to the complaint, and Escalante has filed for summary judgment.

The federal Droege suit is demanding this case transfer counties. Joco is not hearing it, and they have to. It implicates Burmaster is why.Photo byhttps://public.jococourts.org/civroa.aspx?which=23CV06700

Escalante is seeking to have his cases transferred out of Johnson County court due to alleged improprieties and failure to hear his open pending county cases. One of those county cases seeks a writ of mandamus to terminate a domestic violence protective order against him that has been in place for over 18 months. However, the Johnson County court has not heard this case after docketing it, weeks ago. JoCo’s failure to hear this case, which Escalante is confidently arguing that it is showing that Johnson County Courthouse is willing to cover Burmaster criminal actions from the family court bench who issued a protective order against for whistleblowing last year into the present. The problem of corruption extends deeply upon the presentations of the father other federal claims that no Court nor High Court has been able to challenge for non-fact, and that is the father is claiming in the United States federal case of Escalante vs Burmaster 2:23-CV02559, that a family court judge has been willing to punish and penalize minor children when their father blew the misconduct whistle back in July 2022. The father removed the children from Escalante father back then and he never saw them again since.

And now the dad has those judges all over the federal court in cases.

We think the judiciary probably might want to give those kids back.

That situation in Kansas is all bad, and is looking to be implicating judges for misconduct that has extended into criminal acts from the Bench of Burmaster and Droege. Watch this federal case of 2:23-CV02559 this week and view how the High Court is about to handle or not handle this situation.

This federal lawsuit alleges constitutional violations and criminal conduct by a Kansas chief judge, and the plaintiff’s efforts have been pro se, without an attorney, to now be at a point now where he might very well nail a couple corrupt judges to the misconduct cross by use of the federal court system and he’s never been to law school.

Incredible.